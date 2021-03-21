Real Valladolid trained on Sunday morning and will return to work on Tuesday, at 11:00 am, in a week in which they will work until Friday and will rest at the weekend due to the national team break. After the blow suffered in the last play of the match against Sevilla, the joy of the session was the return of Kiko Olivas and Pablo Hervías to the group, with whom they did the first part of the session. Both players underwent surgery, the central eight months ago and the winger two months ago, but the passage of both to the last phase of the recovery is always good news.

Along with Olivas and Hervías, Brazilian Marcos André, who underwent pubic surgery last January, is also training at full capacity and with his sights set on Barça’s duel in 15 days. In this way, the only players who are in the pucelana infirmary they are Ram, who will not return this season after knee surgery, and Jot, who suffered a sprained ankle this week, will be out for a month and, by the way, he misses the appointment with his team.

Álvaro Aguado, operated last Friday, together with Dr. Lomo.

On the other hand, Alvaro Aguado, on loan from Real Valladolid at Fuenlabrada, although the Madrid sports department has it set aside, fI had surgery on my clavicle last Friday when suffering a break in the middle third of it, as he himself reported on twitter, and it seems complicated since he can be at Oltra’s disposal for what he already thinks in preseason with the Pucelano team.