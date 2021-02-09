Real Valladolid is in need of good news. And, although they do not give points in the classification right now, Kiko Olivas and Marcos André’s return to the training camp is a pleasant situation for the group. It must be remembered that the center-back was injured, precisely, in Ipurua, where the team is going to risk its life on Saturday, when he collided with a piece of cement in the warehouse of the field and broke his knee. Specifically, the Andalusian had a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament, an injury to the external meniscus, a grade 1 sprain in the lateral collateral ligament and a bone edema in the external femoral condyle, all of which were operated on in July and for those who were estimated to be out for eight months.

The central, in a video posted by the club, explained that “I am very happy, I already wanted to step on the grass, of feeling like a footballer again “, he explained that” I have not lost that touch, that handling, I have felt comfortable “, although he does not want to run:”This is a process in which we have to go easy, see how the knee adjusts, although we already have a lot of desire, but it is not good to accelerate the deadlines. tranquility, there is one world left, many parties. In the second round there are many variants, many changes, where everyone plays something and we play a lot “and gave the recipe to get ahead: “We are in a difficult situation, but this is achieved by being united”.

Together with Kiko Olivas he also trained Marcos André. The Brazilian could no longer bear the pain due to his pubic osteopathy and, together with the club’s medical services, decided to undergo surgery in January. The estimated time of loss is around two months, so the forward could return to the pitch in March, like the central defender.