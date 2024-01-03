Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 12:14



Center back Kiko Olivas was the main absence in Efesé's training this Wednesday at La Manga Club. The Andalusian player from Cartagena, marked by a long history of injuries, was not in the La Manga Club sports city. Neither did his teammates Ferreiro, Juan Carlos Real, Umaro Embaló and Arnau Solá, with the difference that they were seen in the gym of the Albinegra sports city.

In this way, the training session, open to the media in its first fifteen minutes, was full of players from the reserve team. Jhafets, Fromsa, Carlos Sánchez, Climent, Ayán, Jony Álamo and Ayllón, all from Cartagena B, worked under the orders of coach Julián Calero. The activity was witnessed by Juan Carlos Sabater from Cartagena, who was absent due to a blow to his ankle yesterday.