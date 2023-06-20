Her name is Vanessa Pontarollo: let’s find out who she is and get to know her better

Over the past few hours the name of Kiko Nalli has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors it seems that Tina Cipollari’s ex-husband has found love again. Let’s find out who the hairstylist’s new partner is and get to know her better: here’s everything you need to know.

New love for Kikò Nalli? In the last few hours, the gossip according to which the ex-husband of Tina Cipollati has found serenity at the side of his new partner. Her name is Vanessa Pontarollo and does a very similar job to Kikò.

Kikò Nalli has rediscovered love alongside Vanessa Pontarollo: who is the new partner of the haistylist

Kikò Nalli, in addition to being the husband of Tina Cipollari, whose love was crowned by the birth of their sons Mattias, Francesco and Gianluca, is also remembered for having participated in the Nip version of the Big Brother. Here the hairstylist had known Amber Lombard with whom he had started a relationship but wrecked some time later.

While today Ambra Lombardo is happily married, Kikò Nalli’s heart beats for another woman. As already mentioned, her name is Vanessa Pontarollo and by profession he does a job very similar to that of Kikò. Taking a look at their Instagram profiles, there are only many shots in which the couple appear together, showing themselves complicit and happy.

Today, therefore, Kikò Nalli has found serenity alongside Vanessa. Although the two have not yet left any declarations regarding their love, it is clear that the relationship between the two is booming and that the couple are more in love than ever.