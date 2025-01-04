The afternoon in Not even if we were This Friday passed between the usual gatherings until, suddenly, An intense confrontation has arisen between Kiko Matamoros and Chelo García-Cortés. The topic that lit the spark was the education of the children of Iñaki Urdangarin and Cristina de Borbón, which led to a discussion that ended with a completely surreal action on the part of Matamoros.

It all started when Cortés argued that “Iñaki and Cristina lead a different lifestyle. One is an athlete…”, a comment that unleashed the fury of Matamoros. “Yes, they are awesome. One has been in jail and the other has not been because she was the king’s daughter. They are exemplary! And that is why their children have turned out so well, because they are exemplary citizens…”, the collaborator responded with obvious sarcasm.

In response to this intervention, García Cortés has tried to calm things down by pointing out that “the children are not to blame (…) You can be the son of a chorizo ​​and not be a chorizo.” However, This statement has not managed to calm Matamoroswho, visibly upset, insisted: “No one licks anyone’s ass here. That’s it! You’re giving them an example because their father was an athlete. Their father was a chorizo ​​athlete.”

Then, both collaborators began to contradict each other about what had actually been said. To try to resolve the dispute, the images have been projected on the screen, but even this has not managed to calm the confrontation. Matamoros, in an outburst, has grabbed a white table and, before the astonished gaze of the rest, He hit his head against it while declaring: “As Mila said, a kiss wherever I am, I’m going to crash…”

“You’re going to break the table!” García-Cortés warned him, in an attempt to contain the situation, although their efforts have been in vain. Finally, the altercation ended when Belén Esteban announced that she was going to cook.