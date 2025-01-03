The Chimes of David Broncano and Lalachus on Spanish Television (TVE) continue to give something to talk about, above all, due to the controversy that arose as a result of the image of the Sacred Heart tuned with the ‘Grand Prix’ heifer. A controversy that has caused Hazte Oír and Abogados Cristianos to denounce the comedians and the president of the public entity; while Minister Bolaños has already come out to defend the couple of New Year’s Eve presenters. Be that as it may, this is being the topic of conversation of the new year and Kiko Matamoroscollaborator of ‘Ni que fuerámos’, also wanted to record his strong opinion on the controversy.

Everything happened in the middle of the broadcast of the first program of the year of ‘Ni que fuerámos’, when the program had the presence of José Manuel, a Catholic, who entered the debate as a detractor of Lalachusbut that was stopped by Kiko Matamoroscollaborator of the Ten space, with a forceful speech.

«When you see on social networks that Leo Messi is called ‘The Messiah’ or they put God with his initials, does that also offend you or does that no longer offend you? Or when they put the stamp of the Sacred heart with the head of Leo Messi, does that offend you? Kiko Matamoros to the guest of ‘Not even that we were’.

“When they say God to Messi, it’s not something that’s meant to offend,” said the talk show host of the new ‘Sálvame’ who continued his argument. «Do you think that Lalachus “Did I want to offend you?” he asked again. Kiko Matamoros to his interlocutor who defended his position. “Removing an image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and, instead of the image of Christ appearing, a heifer appears, for Catholics it is a lack of respect,” said José Manuel, who replied to the collaborator.









Kiko Matamoros, resounding with the Lalachus controversy

«I consider you a person with half a brain and an intelligent person, do you think that a presenter who is ringing the Bells at Puerta del Sol, do you think it is appropriate for her to take out an image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus with the image of a heifer? “Does it proceed in front of all of Spain?” the guest asked. Kiko Matamoros who took the floor once again.

«Whoever wants to be offended, if there is no offensive spirit, but simply making a joke… I understand that there are people who have very thin skin and that can bother them. But, doesn’t it bother you more that in cases of pedophilia, these far-right organizations do not publicly demonstrate against what happens within the Church and do because of this idiocy? Kiko Matamoros to the guest who refuted the ‘stroke‘: “Precisely, what Pope Francis does is bring these issues to light.”

«When the institution covers up these cases and throws sand on top and there are no organizations that demonstrate, nor defend the rights of the most vulnerable such as children… Isn’t that? Remove a heifer, if applicable LalachusYeah; If it’s Messi, no; If there are children involved either, the rights of homosexuals, of women within the Church, for that there is no Instagram, no Twitter, or anything. Of course, to use an absolutely anecdotal fact to turn it into a political weapon, that’s what the first ones are for. Really, it’s a joke,” Kiko Matamoros concluded by saying in ‘Ni que fuerámos’ about the controversy of Lalachus in the Chimes.