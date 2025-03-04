He entered from Cadet in the factory, where he spent seven years until with 21 he decided to try his luck in Espanyol, in addition to Cádiz and Cartagena. He returned with 29 to the White Club, after the march of Casillas, to make second of Keylor, … and lived the golden age of the three consecutive Champions of Zidane. The 2016, won Atlético in Milan. The 2017, to Juventus in Cardiff, after eliminating the mattress team in the semifinals. Already retired, and with a present as a commentator, Kiko Casilla (Alcover, Tarragona, October 2, 1986) Remember in ABC those two historical Champions duels against Atlético.

-What do you remember from the 2016 final?

-It was my first final and I remember how all my teammates were super calm. I had just arrived, it was my first season and the first time I competed in Champions, but not that of Cristiano, Modric, Benzema or Kroos. I was the rookie and I knew that Atlético will always make you go wrong, and more in a final, but for my classmates that was another final. We started well, with an early goal, it is not known if it was off or not, but from there we had a bad time. They had chances to tie, even a penalty, and they succeeded, and in the penalties everything could happen. In both teams there were very good pitchers, but luck was on our side. The key was not to fail any penalty.

-The feeling he gave is that Atlético reached extension with a more physical and emotional point, but that aborted the Cholo with his conservative strategy.

-It is true that they were physically one more point above than us, but Cholo did not want to take risks and preferred to endure with the well -placed defensive block without risking. And if that did not come out, then he trusted the penalty shootout. It was also like a I can, but I don’t want to. He knew he was better than us, but he didn’t want to risk so that we would not take him against one. So he decided to wait, endure and hunt some occasion. I imagine that it should not be easy to make decisions in an extension of a Champions Final, and he decided that.

-How explains that Oblak won’t throw himself in any of the penalties? Was it blocked?

-I think it was not a blockade, but a strategy. It is true that there were many criticisms, but it was a strategy. Instead of throwing himself on the sides, he decided to endure in the middle thinking that some Madrid pitcher would like to secure and shoot the center. They are decisions that a goalkeeper takes according to videos that he has already seen what he has planned with the goalkeeper coach. At that time he did not go well, but if any of the shooting comes to the center, as for example happened with Bernardo and Lunin last season at the City-Madrid, he would have stopped it. When they go wrong they will criticize you and they will tell you that why you have not thrown yourself at any release, but if you had stopped two almost without throwing you would have said that it is a phenomenon.

-That Christian’s winning penalty ended up under the pineapple …

-We were all running for him and I arrived the first next to Arbeloa. And then I remember being inside a tunnel that could not leave. I could hardly breathe, with everyone on top of mine. Winning a Champions with the club with which I trained was very emotional.

-Well, there were really three. And consecutive. The second, that of 2017, also with Atlético as a victim. This time in the semifinals.

-And double game, Atlético makes you even worse. To put a hand in a tie you have to be very good and that they do not have the day, at least in one of those two games, and that is what happened in the first leg of 2017. We made a very complete game and we were very blunt, with Cristiano’s hat-trick. Those Champions League matches at Bernabéu, don’t tell me why, but you are struggling that are different and things will happen. And, almost always, good.

-A 3-0, yes, but on the return two goals embedded after 16 minutes, did you feared for the tie?

-During the whole week, everyone was assumed that we were going to spend insurance, but with the 3-0 of the Bernabéu they had little to lose and much to win. That helped be 2-0 in 16 minutes. I remember that we look at the bench and said “care, that this is not done and that we can throw everything in just a first half.” They were lit, the stadium too, and the tie could be in danger, but the genius Karim came out and that play was invented.

-Without that barbarity of Benzema, the tie would have changed out of outcome.

-It’s that we talk about a footballer with an innate talent, which at that precise moment is extracted from the boiler that was the boiler and the arrow up the Atlético, and shows his cold blood and his winning mentality. For me, more than Cristiano’s triplet, the key to the tie is that play of Benzema. It changes everything, especially the aggressiveness of how Atlético came. And, in addition, it makes you calm to play as we had to play.

-For many, this time the favorite is Atlético. Do you share it?

-For me, Atlético is not favorite, although what happened in the League has happened in recent weeks. By history in Champions, Madrid is above and is the favorite. He knows better than anyone how to manage these qualifiers. Now, as we come from last Saturday, Madrid lost at Villamarín and Atlético won Athletic, people think that Atlético is already favorite, but I don’t see it that way. It is true that Atlético has a plantill, the most complete of recent years, but I think Madrid happens. It has changed generation almost without realizing it, and Madrid has continued to win Champions. I am convinced that the tie will pass.