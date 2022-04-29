Cabaret Kiki Skippers’More† Seen: 28/4, Diligentia The Hague. Tour up to and including 4/6. Info: kicks.com

Depending on the corona rules, her performance has had all forms in the past two years, Kiki Schippers will start the long-delayed premiere of her performance on Thursday More† But the criticism that this newspaper had about her previous two solo performances remains in the third: Schippers is a great singer, but not a convincing storyteller.

At the long-awaited premiere, Schippers walks unsteadily in high heels and constantly fiddles with her clothes; she is clearly nervous. That’s all okay. That insecurity, that clumsiness, it makes her particularly charming. You therefore want to forgive her that jokes à la “Tinder is a kind of Thuisbezorgd.nl, but with men”, asking a slender Tinder date if they had already started, “coffee, or as they call it in Amsterdam: oat milk Chai Latte ” (which is tea, by the way) and a diatribe about the faded state of ecological vegetables and their eaters are all variations on themes fellow comedians have already been emptied with trawl nets. The problem is, she doesn’t want to be charming that way.

“When you see me like this you probably think I’m shameless, but actually I’m ashamed of everything. On stage I play who I want to be,” she shouts. But that’s wishful thinking. The nerves make her shame all too obvious. And not that shame, precisely her attempts to hide it, with hard lashes so exaggerated that you sometimes want to shrink back, make her vulnerable. In this way she often ends up in the middle of nowhere: not tough, but also not charming anymore. And then an hour and a half is long.

From the halfway point, Schippers becomes more personal, with musings about her deceased father, but at that point you are already far astray. Added to this is her worst misfortune: she is out of breath for almost the entire premiere. It takes effort to listen for a long time to someone who speaks hurriedly from chest breathing. On the other hand, her audience interactions are remarkably successful, precisely because she then improvises without a mask and in peace. For example, on people’s favorite plants.

Logical

But we can be brief about her songs: Kiki Schippers currently has some of the best, most beautiful, funniest, most versatile cabaret songs of everyone. Amazingly, a song about reincarnation evolves from a conversation at a birthday to an imaginative enumeration after the depressing thought: what must I have been that my previous life chose this body? Totally amusing is her sung ode to the logic quiz, in which she sings a logic riddle that must be solved by the audience shouting, while interrupting herself to give sans embarrassment bumbling (and therefore super endearing) hints.