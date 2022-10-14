Legal problems are coming Magali Medina. The comedian Kike Suero announced that he will sue the presenter for having exposed his infidelity on national television in front of his girlfriend Vicki Torero.

What was Kike Suero’s ampay?

The controversial images of the ampay of Kike Suero in affectionate attitudes with another woman in the early hours of the morning in the Tacna region occurred on October 12, in the program “Magaly TV, the firm”.

The comedian arrived accompanied by his girlfriend Vicky Torero to talk about the family problems he is going through with his ex-wife Geraldine Quezada; however, he did not expect Magaly Medina to teach his ampay.

Kike Suero files lawsuit against Magaly

After what happened, Kike Suero stated that he will not sit idly by and plans to sue Magaly Medina for defamation, because he assures that the images exposed in his program are not true.

“I just have a meeting with a staff of lawyers to make a stop and a patch on this, I am going to go against Magaly, I did not want to do it, but she accused me of being a drug addict, it is time to take action on the matter. It is one more slander on her part because she previously said: ‘Why do they have this rapist on the loose?’ I passed that on to her, now she goes with the drug addict thing. I will be what she wants, except a rapist and a drug addict, ”she told Trome.

He also denied having been unfaithful to his partner Vicky Torero: “I understand that Vicky is upset, it is natural. Magaly only put part of the video and not all of it. Why didn’t she get out when the security man takes away the girl who was dizzy and that’s why she was hanging on me? ”, he narrowed down.

