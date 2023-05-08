On the last 6th of May, the comedians George Moon and Ricardo Mendoza chose the program Andres Hurtado as the first television space they visit after declaring themselves as direct competition of the small screen with their channel We are not TV. On this occasion, the duo had a good time with the well-remembered ‘Chibolín’, they even shared with other well-known comedians such as Edwin Aurora and Kike Suero. However, the latter did not like several of his jokes and he ended up leaving the live set.

At one point in the program broadcast by Panamericana, the drivers of “Talking nonsense” they noticed that the street comedians were trying to troll them by giving them nicknames. “They call you ‘Autogol’, because they accidentally did it to you,” they told Jorge Luna. He did not remain silent and quickly responded with another joke that caused his outrage. “I have been told that they call Kike ‘Wachiman from Barrio Pituco Enamorado’ … because he likes ‘la blancita'”, he finished and made the audience laugh.

Jorge Luna plays a funny joke on Andrés Hurtado

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza They know how much love they have for Andrés Hurtado, which is why, faithful to his YouTube program, the characters did not hesitate to make jokes to the television presenter who, at first, was surprised, but then did not hesitate to play along.

Everything revolved around the clothing that Hurtado wore in the program. Both content creators began to joke about the brands and clothes that the Panamericana star used.

Jorge Luna and the time he trolled Andrés Hurtado

In April, Andrés Hurtado appeared on the channel “We are not TV” alongside Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza. The driver of “Sábado con Andrés” wanted to do his thing and show off his expensive clothes, including footwear. However, he did not count on Luna trolling him.

Jorge Luna and Andrés Hurtado give each other an unexpected kiss on “CTM”

Jorge Luna has shown to have a great friendly relationship with the host of “Sábados con Andrés”, which is why he has invited him on several occasions to his various programs broadcast from the Canout Theater. This was seen in an edition of “Chapa tu money”, in which both comedians decided to fulfill one of the wishes of the public, which consisted of kissing each other. After a while of indecision, Ricardo Mendoza’s partner took the initiative and sealed the kiss.

Dafonseka reveals how much Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza paid him for his new show with Gerardo Pe

The hosts of “Hablando huevadas” achieved what seemed impossible, reuniting as friends and at work the influencers Dafonseka and Gerardo Pe, who became known on YouTube by founding the “De Barrio” channel. In a recent interview with Alonso Acuña, a member of Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza’s team, Gaby Luna’s ex-partner revealed how much money she received to start the new project.

Dafonseka and Gerardo Pe meet for an amount of money. Photo: LR composition/YouTube shot

“I told them (Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna) that money is indifferent to me. If the meeting happens, let it be something cool. Gerardo thought the same. Yes, they have paid us 1,000 dollars each for the shares, but for the per diem, tickets, because we have to get together, but it is not that they are the 50,000 dollars that everyone believes, ”said the musician, also.

Jorge Luna remembers the difficulties he went through when he became the father of his first child

As never before, Jorge Luna opened up in an interview with the youtuber and member of his team, Alonso Acuña. In the conversation, the comedian recalled the economic difficulties he went through when his first child was born.

“My salary came to me and the same went to pay cards. I was not ready to have a child and when it is born, more financial burdens come to me. He totally freaked me out. Literally, I charged and was left without any sun on the same day and every day was a daily resource on how to go to work, how to return home and how to have lunch that day, “he said.

Jorge Luna: Janet Barboza criticizes comedians for making jokes at victims of landslides

The drivers of “Hablando huevadas” have been characterized by their controversial jokes on sensitive issues, this time they decided to talk about the victims of the huaicos. This detail did not go unnoticed by Janet Barboza, who did not hesitate to criticize them in “America Today.”

“We have to understand that on this platform of social networks, comedians earn by views and they have found a weapon to raise the fuss (…) There are people who have asked banks for loans and have lost all their crops , that is, does one have to profit at the point of whatever?” he said.

