Kike Serum He is a comic actor who has become known for many years for his talent for making his followers laugh, but also for the innumerable amount of ampays that have been made to him in various show programs such as those of Magaly Medina.

Comedian Alejandro Suero Pretto He had many relationships, of which he has had 9 children, the last being the baby fruit of his love with Vicky Torero, to whom he would have been unfaithful. However, alcoholism was another vice with which he has problems, in a continuous way, and that has made him end up in police stations several times and for different crimes.

Moreover, another of the reasons why Kike Suero was involved in legal issues was because he did not comply financially with his descendants. In fact, those scandals were one of the reasons why he disappeared from television, where he worked as a comedian.

Who is Vicky Torero, Kike Suero’s current partner?

There are many women who have passed through the life of Kike Suero. However, after trying several relationships, he claimed to have found love in Mrs. Vicky Torero. The same as her, far from starting her career on television, she studied Administration at the Cepea institute and Accounting at CIMAS.

In addition, he studied Performing Arts. After that, she entered the media world when she worked as a dancer in musical groups such as the cast of Tigresa del Oriente.

Kike Suero was unfaithful to his last partner Vicky Torero

The cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” captured the comic actor Kike Suero hugging and kissing a woman in the city of Tacna. To show said evidence, the host Magaly Medina invited the actor and Vicky Torerobut did not wait for the end of this chapter of the story.

Thus, the journalist presented the ampay in front of the couple and the comedian denied everything. Which led to the mother of her last child confronting him, to the point of slapping him and crashing her cell phone on the floor.

Why did Vicky Torero forgive Kike Suero?

The dancer Vicky Torero She returned with Kike Suero and explained the reasons for her decision that led her to resume their relationship. For that, she began by saying that the actor was making merits to recover his family.