After her controversial departure from “JB en ATV”, Dayanita began to appear on various programs to tell her version of the events and, incidentally, provide details about how her time on that program was. In the first place, the comic actress denied that she was removed from said show due to indiscipline, as expressed by Alfredo Benavides and even Jorge Benavides’s wife, who pointed out that they were forced to remove her from it.

After that, the comedian said that, during her years in that television space, she did not have a contract. This statement would have made JB uncomfortable. The imitator even came out to respond to her ex-partner and regretted that she did not communicate directly with him during the days that the controversy began.

YOU CAN SEE: Jorge Benavides reveals that Dayanita planted “JB on ATV” 3 times: “I didn’t want calls for attention”

Kike Suero supports JB and criticizes Dayanita

In the midst of all these twists and turns, other artists have taken sides in this confrontation, as is the case of Kike Suero. The comedian came out in defense of Jorge Benavides, who was very disappointed in the situation, and criticized Dayanita for not respecting the place where he worked for several years.

“I think it is not necessary to have half a brain to realize that he has done wrong to talk about Jorge Benavides and his wife Karin, and is ungrateful. As they say, you should never bite the hand of the one who fed you, and JB opened the doors of television for her, I trust her talent and now she comes out to say these kinds of things, ”she began.

“I know that you are disappointed by all this, especially because Jorge is a person who gives you the opportunity to shine, he is not selfish. There are parodies in which he does not appear on cameras so that his colleagues have a leading role, so they cannot pay him that way, ”he added to Trome.

#Kike #Suero #supports #criticizes #Dayanita #opened #doors #speaks #ill