Comedian Kike Sueroknown for his participation in 'El reventonazo de la Chola', is experiencing deep mourning due to the death of his brother, Hernán Suero Pretto. The unfortunate loss took place during a car accident in Callao, in which the comedian's relative was involved in a crash involving a Station Wagon and a tanker truck on Argentina Avenue, on March 21 in the afternoon, according to with what was reported by Prensa Chalaca on digital platforms.

What happened to Kike Suero's brother?

On Thursday, March 21, a car crash occurred in the third block of Argentina Avenue. Hernán Suero was driving his vehicle and collided with a tanker truck that was parked. In response to the incident, fire units arrived at the scene and used specialized equipment to open the body of the damaged car and rescue the victim.

Prensa Chalaca reported that Kike Suero's brother was rushed to the Carrión hospital, although unfortunately his death was announced on social networks. On these platforms, the comedian's admirers offered their condolences and support in this moment of sadness.

What did Kike Suero say after his brother's death?

Comedian Kike Suero expressed that he is going through the most difficult moments of his life due to the unexpected death of his brother, Hernán Suero.

“I don't believe what happened, I don't understand what happened. “My brother took care of me, he took me everywhere and now I have to take him to his final resting place… how hard all of this is,” he commented. Kike Sueroafter the loss of his younger brother.

Kike Suero is devastated by the death of his brother after a vehicle accident. Photo: LR/LR composition/Chalaca Press

“There was no better person than my brother Hernána correct guy in every sense of the word. His departure hurts us all.”he added.

In that line, Vicky Torero, the comedian's partner, pointed out that they are waiting for the results of the police report to find out the causes of Hernán Suero's death. “He was, as always, accompanying Kike to the recordings in 'El reventonazo' in Pachacamac and they came to the house in Callao. She stayed to sleep and the next day, as always, He took my children to school and went to work. “Then we found out that she had crashed into a trailer and died.”Vicky commented.

“The accident was close to the house, maybe he was returning. We don't know if the brakes went out. Maybe it could have been a heart attack or some other cause. He was a person who He didn't drink, he didn't smoke, he was very healthy and he was always looking out for Kike and us,” he added. Vicky Torero.