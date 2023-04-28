Kike Serum he is more than excited about his return to television again with Panamericana TV. Let’s remember that the comic actor suffered from the cancellation of “Los ambulantes de la risa” with only one broadcast of the sequence on the television space of “Saturday with Andrés” after Pompinchú’s statements about the salary, the same one that he described as a tip, but he quickly denied it without success. Now, channel 5 has contacted the popular comedian again for a new project.

Kike Suero announces his return to Panamericana TV

Kike Suero will be presented on the screens of Pan American TV with a sequence within the program “Two wheels”which is broadcast every Sunday at 2:00 pm In this, the comic actor will be together with other traveling comedians to make viewers laugh.

“I am happy because I return to television with my fellow street comedians (…) Mondonguito and Edwin Aurora accompany me there, but every week we will have guests. I feel grateful for the support that Andrés Hurtado gave us and now we come out with everything “revealed in a conversation with Trome.

Kike Suero returns to TV.

What did Kike Suero say about the “Jirón del humor”?

Kike Suero congratulated all his teammates “Sliver of humour”, “JB on ATVs” and more. However, a few weeks ago he lashed out at the new talents that appeared on the Latina show. “It happens that now anyone is famous doing tiktoks, but before you had to prove yourself in the street in front of the brave ones,” he said.

“Now, they take 10 people with physical problems, they make fun of them and they think it’s art. I can stand on a stage with everyone who is in Latina and they don’t reach my toe”he stated for the local media.