Kike Serum surprised everyone by reappearing on television after the cancellation of the program was announced “the laughing peddlers“, sequence of “Sábados con Andrés” on Panamericana TV. The popular comedian participated in a sketch on “JB en ATV” as part of the cast of Jorge Benavides. As recalled, Edwin Aurora confirmed that the humorous proposal of channel 5 is no longer more will be given, apparently, due to recent statements by Pompinchú, who said that they would only give them “a tip” for their participation.

YOU CAN SEE: “JB en ATV”: find out which popular comedian actor would replace Dayanita in the program

Kike Suero appeared in “JB en ATV”

After the official cancellation of “the laughing peddlers“, Kike Suero returned to the screens and this time in the ATV comedy program last Saturday, April 1, in which he shared roles with Danny Rosales in a fun sequence led by Jorge Benavides.

The comic actor participated in a sketch of “Al fondo hay sitio” and played the character of Doña Nelly; her performance provoked laughter from those present on the set and, more than sure, from the viewers. In this way, Suero marked his entry into the cast of “JB en ATV”.

Kike Suero in “JB on ATV”. Photo: composition LR/ ATV

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Pompinchú resign from “Los ambulantes de la risa” and refused to continue on Panamericana TV?

Cancel “Los ambulantes de la risa”

the traveling comedian Edwin Aurora confirmed in a live broadcast that the space “Los ambulantes de la risa” will no longer air. As mentioned by the comedian, this radical decision would have been made after Pompinchú’s comments about the salary he would receive for participating in the sequence.

“I tell people that we are no longer going to participate in the Andrés Hurtado program, it is unfortunate, everything seems to be a consequence of the statements that our friend ‘Pompin’ gave, so they did not fall in favor and simply decided to close the issue,” he said in a broadcast.

#Kike #Suero #reappears #quotJB #ATVsquot #cancellation #quotthe #laughing #peddlersquot