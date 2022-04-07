Kike Serum He left the harsh family problems in the past after being denounced for improper touching of one of his minor daughters to celebrate the fact that he became a father again. The comedian said that his heir Alejandro, the result of his relationship with Vicky Torero, was born by cesarean section and is healthy.

“My son Alejandro was born by caesarean section, he is healthy and beautiful, so I am happy. I am already at home with Vicky and my baby, whom I received with mariachis, “he revealed to Trome.

Artist excited about the birth of his son

In November 2021, the comedian revealed that he was excited about the soon arrival of his baby. “It will be my tenth child, counting Vicky’s two little ones, whom I consider my children, since they live with us. The older ones already have their life made, but I am always aware of them, they will never stop being my little ones and, of course, I am missing my three little ones, I just hope that time allows me to hug them again, “he told the Trome newspaper.

Kike Suero cries after losing custody of his daughters

After it became known that the complaint against the comedian for improper touching was filed by the Prosecutor’s Office, Kike Suero spoke about it, since his ex-partner Geraldine Quezada was the one who accused him in May 2020.

After that, the investigation process began and he lost custody of his three daughters.

The artist, together with his lawyer, offered a press conference on March 11, where he clarified the reasons why the complaint was filed after two years. Likewise, he regretted not being able to see his daughters, the result of his relationship with Quezada. “I have been deprived of seeing my daughters for two years, that hurts, I adore my daughters (….) It makes me helpless to go through everything I have gone through, so many lies. I never said goodbye to them ”, he limited.