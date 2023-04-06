Following the abrupt cancellation of “The Laughter Streets”Kike Suero regrets that this project will not continue on the air after only spending a week on the television show “Sábado con Andrés”, from the popular ‘Chibolin’by the sign of Pan American TV. This happened when Pompinchú made important revelations about the salary they received, which he described as a tip. However, the first comedian contradicts this version and revealed how much they earned for the comedy sketch.

Edwin Aurora said that Pompinchú was the cause of “Los ambulantes de la risa” ending. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Pompinchú/capture of Panamericana TV

What did Kike Suero say about his salary in “Los ambulantes de la risa”?

In an interview with Trome, Kike Suero assured that everything declared by Pompinchu about how much they paid you in “The Laughter Streets” it was fake. “It is not true what Pompinchú said that they paid us tips, because Andrés Hurtado himself sent us an envelope to divide us among six before going out to perform on his program, and there were 2,000 dollars”counted.

“That is, for the 10 minutes that we acted we received more than a thousand soles, and that is not a tip”assured the funny. In the same way, he pointed out that he does not want problems with his colleagues. “I’m not going to fight with anyone, but I regret that things are not clear, especially because in Panamericana they treated us well, we had a dressing room and all the services,” he commented.

Kike Suero is an emblematic figure of comedy in Peru. Photo: The Republic / file

Why did Pompinchú resign from “Los ambulantes de la risa”?

In addition to ensuring that he only received a tip from Panamericana TV, Pompinchú explained the reasons for his resignation. “They have told us that we will only be on the Andrés Hurtado program for a month, and that does not suit meBecause I practically thought it was a program that they were going to offer us, but I see that we will only be with Andrés Hurtado for a month. So, so I told the boys that I’m not going anymore, ”he said for Popular.

Kike Suero reappeared on TV after the cancellation of “Los ambulantes de la risa”

After the cancellation of the “Los ambulantes de la risa” show on Panamericana TV was announced, the comedian Kike Serum he was seen again on the screens, but this time in the program “JB on ATV”. It seems that he started working with Jorge Benavides after Dayanita’s departure.

Kike Suero is part of the cast of “JB en ATV”. Photo: LR/ATV composition.

What payment was Pompinchú going to receive?

The comedian known as Pompinchu He revealed that he had some discrepancies with who his companions were going to be in “Los ambulantes de la risa” due to the issue of payments, which ended up taking him away from the television space. “Well, it’s better that I dedicate myself to selling my chocolates, nothing else. In other words, there will be no salary. There will be a tip and, practically, what do I do with a tip,” he explained.

Edwin Aurora revealed how much “Los ambulantes de la risa” would receive in salary

After the controversy generated by the declarations of Pompinchu, the comedian Edwin Aurora used his social networks to publicize how much he would be paid in “Los ambulantes de la risa”. According to the comedian, he was going to receive $300 a week for four weeks, for a total of $1,200.