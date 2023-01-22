The miss Universe It continues to make people talk and this has been taken advantage of by Jorge Benavides, who with his creativity will present a segment of his program “JB en ATV” about Miss Universe, this time with the participation of Kike Serum, who will imitate our representative of the international contest: Alessia Rovegno. Through her social networks, she shared what this new sketch will be, called “Mis Yunibers”. “Miss Yunibers is coming, who is your favorite?” The actor wrote on his official Instagram account.

“I represent Peruúú”, Kike Suero was heard saying, who appeared personified in a red dress like the one worn by the daughter of Bárbara Cayo in Miss Universe 2022. Other actors also appeared impersonating the other candidates of this renowned beauty contest.