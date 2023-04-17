Kike Serum spoke about the announced premiere of the program “Jirón del humor”, a space that brought traveling comedians back to Peruvian television. The comedian did not hesitate to attack Chino Risas and his castmates by claiming to be superior to them. The humorous show is broadcast on Saturday nights and had its long-awaited debut on Saturday, April 15, on the screens of Latina. From the beginning, a lot of expectation was generated, taking into account the first proposal issued at the end of the 90s.

Kike Suero minimizes the comedians of “Jirón del humor”

the comedian Kike Serum nothing was saved and he responded loud and clear when asked about the talents of the new Latina program. The former member of “Los ambulantes de la risa” assured that, now, anyone becomes famous on TikTok.

“It happens that now anyone is famous doing TikTok, but before you had to prove yourself in the street in front of the braves. Now, they take ten people with physical problems, they make fun of them and they think it’s art. I can stand on a stage with all those in Latin and they don’t reach my toe”, express.

"Jirón del humor" premiered on April 15 on Latina. Photo: LR/Instagram/Latina composition

Kike Suero was outraged with Chino Risas

After the Chinese Laughter said that “Jirón del humor” will seek to clean up the image of street comedians, Kike Suero was dissatisfied with these statements, considering that it was disrespectful towards his colleagues who first debuted on open TV in the 90s.

“What he has said is a lack of respect. You cannot express yourself like that from the old school. There is no respect for Tripa, El poeta de la calle or Lonchera, who marked history and paved the way so that they can now reach television “he told Trome.