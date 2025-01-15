The investigation opened against Kike Salas for the alleged crime of fraud due to sports betting rigging joins the carousel of extra-sports and judicial cases that in recent years have affected several players of the Sevilla FC. All the cases that will be cited have damaged the reputation, first of those affected, but at the same time of a club that every few days has a fire of unknown consequences. Sevilla has not been responsible for any errors they may have made or for which they have been investigated. some professionals under his tutelage. The club, which has had on numerous occasions to come forward with information arising from these circumstances or give explanations that they never imagined having to provide, has always respected the presumption of innocence and has done everything possible to collaborate with justice if the authorities have required it.

Recently, the case opened against the already River player Gonzalo Montiel The case for sexual abuse has been dismissed after the court evaluated the evidence presented and considered that there were insufficient elements to advance the accusation. He dragged the case from a complaint made in March 2020 for a young woman and his transfer to clubs such as PSV and Nottingham Forest was stopped at the time by the aforementioned court case. Now, Sevilla has been able to sell him and the footballer is in fact already in Argentina.

For his part, his compatriot Papu Gomez was suspended for two years after testing positive in an anti-doping test while at Sevilla FC. Months after the World Cup in Qatar, in the summer of 2023, the club terminated his contract. Alejandro Gómez signed for Monza and after playing a few games with the Italian team he had to begin serving the sanction that still prevents him from playing.

Also at the beginning of this same campaign, Sevilla FC had problems with another player they owned shortly after loaning him to Valencia: Rafa Mir. In September, the forward was arrested by the Civil Guard for committing an alleged crime of sexual assault. He was not in his discipline or in the Andalusian capital, but he has a signed contract until 2027. The footballer is being investigated for this complaint made by two alleged victims, two women, one 21 years old and the other 25. After the judge heard both testimonies, granted provisional release with charges to Mir, who is training with Valencia and must return to Sevilla in June. The footballer has barely had continuity with the Valencian club.









Detainees with Sevilla past

For that same reason, the former Sevilla player was sentenced to more than four years in prison. Daniel Alves who committed the crime of sexual assault fourteen years after leaving the club. Here Sevilla’s reputation was not tarnished. Steven N’Zonziin this case being a professional for the Nervionense team, was acquitted of a possible crime of mistreatment. Recently, Wissam Ben Yedder He was sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault while intoxicated due to events that occurred in 2023, also far from his time as a Sevilla player.

Former Sevilla player Frode Olsen was involved in a similar mess to Kike Salas. The Norwegian urged his compatriot, the coach, Martin Andresen, to bet on Oviedo’s victory in a match against Sevilla (2000) as he would recognize in 2012. The former Sevilla player also Carlos Aranda He was also arrested for a match-fixing scheme. More bizarre is the case of Quincy Promesarrested in 2024 for cocaine smuggling and who in 2023 was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for stabbing his cousin in 2020, just a year after passing through Nervión.

Juan Martagonteam delegate and former Sevilla player, was acquitted in 2019 after being investigated for a pyramid scheme. He was represented at that time by José María Del Nido Carrasco, current president of the club. The sentence that the former president of the entity and largest shareholder had to serve was known. José María Del Nido Benavente for the Minutes Case. He was in prison for three years (2014-2017). A long list of those investigated and arrested for extra-sporting matters with some employment relationship with Sevilla or having passed through a club that lives in an endless spiral of destruction of itself or those closest to it.