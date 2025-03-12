Kike Salas You are living a few strange months in the Seville. Probably, the worst of his life. It is true that the people surrounding the defender of the Nervión set in their personal sphere see it quiet. Without talking about that issue that jumped … in public light mediated the month of January, on the alleged link of the Moronense in a scam to an betting house. The investigation, slow in these cases, continues its course, while the player lives his day to day as the months before his personal and professional life give a tremendous turnaround. It is true that Kikein few words, he has not expressed his feelings in the collective sphere, within a costume that knew the news at the same time as the investigated, with enormous surprise. The central did not want to explain anything else. He kept it for himself. He had to deal with that problem from privacy, while he continued to exercise his profession. And something did click In his head. Suddenly, Kike Salas has proven that his sports life can be lost by an extra -sports matter. And not only that, but after the confirmation in the first team by the hand of Quique Sánchez Floreshis performances this season were not being as he wanted. Something was happening to him. The train left without being mounted on it.

It is usual in young people who make the leap, settle in the first team and sign their first great contract as professionals, that this time in Valle Deportivo appears. The foci light more at the top and there is also a high risk of not knowing how to manage everything that entails being a known and recognizable character. It is not that the fame clouded Kike Salas, but he did abandon some habits that had taken him to the top. The main one, its hard training outside the Sports City. And also within it, where it has once again showed that energy of its beginnings. Surely, caused because the afternoons dedicate them to march outside. Now It can be seen with another physical ease. Much more involved in the matches, without leaving room for the rivals. Above, clears, it clashes and wins in most duels. Give the feeling of being a point above the rest. And, most importantly, his head seems to have accepted the challenge of starting in Sevilla in the position for which he went up to Sánchez-Pizjuán costumes.

Because Kike’s path, like that of many other youth players, has not been simple. His uncle and former professional soccer player, Víctor Salas, helped him in his beginningstrying to mold their physique to compete in the elite, within that center where other professional athletes take advantage of their body status outside the sports city. Kike Salas He started with him, although he has now decided to prepare on the other hand, letting the professional and the familiar do not go in the same bag. And your professional comeback goes at cruise speed. Another issue is that the extra -sport of the face here for a few months and this whole movie is at all. The positive side of this whole story is the change in attitude of Kike Salas. Until a person, from the professional field, does not realize that he can lose what he has, does not act accordingly.

Badé central couple

García Pimienta He is also fully satisfied with the evolution of Kike Salas. It has been looking for that season Ideal dance couple for Loïc Badé that gives defensive security so longed for in Nervión. And finally he found it. After playing it with Nianzouuntil the French fell injured, and covering the defensive bleeding with the experience of GUDELJnow he trusts his luck to the energy of the canterano, who is responding to him in the grass. Sevilla fits less and less, which causes that it has only lost three of the last 14 games, right in the duels before Atlético, Real Madrid and Barcelona. «I think he’s doing a very good season. It is central, it stands out in its natural position. I put it to play because he has earned it. I think there is a central one for many yearsand that has a margin of improvement, ”said Sevilla coach, convinced that he has entered the right path.

Betting on young people is part of their task. He is aware of it. His pulse does not tremble, although he also knows that he must deal with those few veterans who closely tie the locker room. I do not know them or brand, without any contribution within the pitch, but the Saul or Gudelj himself. The canterano must throw the door down and that is what Morón de la Frontera is getting, settled as a central defender in a four linewhen it was not at all that it could be able to keep the position with that drawing where the seams can jump through the air to the minimum error.

In Vallecaswithout going any further, on the penultimate day of the league played to date, he had a pass to the goalkeeper who did not end in Milagro’s goal. One of the few sins that can be attributed to a team that continues to grow, but that seeks tirelessly the wild card of his goal to get out of the quagmire of the rival pressure. Because Kike has also been marked playing as a left -handed sidewhen his only trick in this regard is the power of his stride, losing the duels before the extreme and faster. He has had to step forward so that his coach buys this possibility. That he sees him as the hierarchy central that has always aspired to be and, little by little, he is getting.

Do not forget those teachings and Conversations with Sergio Ramosinside and outside the pitch. Kike He added to his football a point of bad grape when going to the air or divided balls. The truth really comes out. Without fear of the coup with the opposite because whoever goes with more force is finally done less damage. It was one of Sergio’s lessons for one of those centrals that, now, opens a better future in the elite. And in Sevilla. Everything will depend equally on what happens with the investigation by the Court of Morón. Kike has focused on him. In football. In his career. That you never get to recriminate why I didn’t give everything when I had it in my hand.