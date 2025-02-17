02/17/2025



Updated at 8:25 p.m.





Kike Salas continues to stand out with the Seville FC Every time the shirt of the t -shirt of the First team Nervionense Already last season, a frentazo of his allowed That the Blanquirrojo team will tie In Benito Villamarín The derby before him Betis corresponding to the 33rd day. And in this course it continues advancing his career Already as a player of the first Sevillist squad to all purposes of the hand of an Xavi García Pimienta that has been alternating between the position of central and that of Left side.

It is also evolving and improving in the mood staff. A little over a month ago the name of Kike Salas appeared in an investigation for an alleged crime of Scam in sports betting that forced the player of Sevilla to have to be conducted by the police until the Courts his Morón de la Frontera Natal to give a statement. The canterano accepted his right not to declare while the investigation continues his course, leaving his mobile in the police units to investigate whether there is any communication between the footballer of Sevilla and the two other investigatedclose to the player, who could relate the parties in that 6,000 gain euros in which Kike Salas was directly related, since they were Betting on yellow cards that he saw.

It has not had a good time at this time, although in the Sevillist costume they have not noticed anything different in the defender of Morón. On the contrary. Follow as if nothing had happened. He trains the same and does not mention, comments or references to what has happened to him. In fact, Kike Salas himself confirmed in the Mixed Party Zone in Valladolid that is well thanks to the support he has received from the coaching staff and his classmates: «Personally I am very good for the confidence of the coaching staff and the team».

He has played Kike Salas 20 official matches between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey in this season, of which 14 of them have played them as a central defense and the remaining six has made them in the left side post, since Barco He did not convince and that’s why he left in the winter market for Strasbourg.









From the game in Pucelano lands, the Moronense valued that “we have gone for the game since the first minute, the goal has come soon and we have gone for more so as not to give them life. In the end this gives you a lot of confidence and we are very happy for victory. I am very happy for Juanlu because he works like nobody, he deserves it and is always there to help. He is not a striker, but today he has been spectacular. At the beginning of the talk they have told us that there would be a thousand fans here and it is a plus that are always there. They give us life and feel that love from the countryside. We have enjoyed it with all of them, they deserve it and good trip back to all, ”he said to end on the support of Sevillism in the stands of the new José Zorrilla.