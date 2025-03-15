The central is the main novelty in the last session of García Pimienta’s team prior to the duel against the Basque team



03/15/2025



Updated at 12:11h.





He Seville FC He exercised on the morning of this Saturday finalizing the preparations for the duel that will face Athletic Club this Sunday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium starting at 18.30. The group led by Xavi García Pimienta had the novelty of Kike Salasthat points to the duel before the Biscayan team.

And it is that the quarry defense could not exercise in Thursday’s session due to a Overload in the hamstrings which was treated by medical services to make it could be in today’s session and integrate, surely, the list of summoned that Sevilla will offer for this vital duel for European aspirations.

In this way, the Nervionense coach can count on all its troops for this clash except for Nianzou. And they also worked without novelty the two highs in the training of Thursday, Vargas and Akor Adams.

This is the last duel prior to the break that will give rise to the derby. Numerous Sevilla players leave with their selections and are warned Gudelj, Lokonga, Sow and Agumé. The clash between Sevilla and Athletic will be arbitrated by the Canarian Pulido Santana.