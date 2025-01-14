Kike Salas, Sevilla player, was arrested this Tuesday by the police for allegedly forcing yellow cards so that people around him could win money with bets, according to El Confidencial. The central defender, along with two other young people, are being investigated by a court in Morón for an alleged crime of fraud.

The authorities are studying in detail the final stretch of last season, in which the Seville footballer saw seven yellow cards in the last eight games of a 2023-24 season that ended with ten cards. The illicit pact consisted of agreeing that the player would cause a warning in a match and thus people he trusted could bet on that.

Salas was the player most cautioned in the final days of the previous season, with some yellow cards shown in injury time in questionable actions, and he even missed a match, against Mallorca on matchday 32, due to an accumulation of cards. In that period, Sevilla had nothing at stake, without European aspirations and far from relegation.

Kike Salas, 22 years old and an under-21 international, has played 18 games this season, of which he has started 11 and in total he has completed seven games. The Andalusian has seen three yellow cards this season, against Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano and Alavés. It is not the only case with illegal bets in soccer, as happened with the players Tonali, Lucas Paquetá, Trippier and Toney.