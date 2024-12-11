12/11/2024



Updated at 7:10 p.m.





Kike Salas He is one of the Sevilla first team youth players who have become a reference in a very short time. His path, like that of any player who reaches the elite from the youth ranks, has not been easy. He has had to suffer firsthand the fact of debuting at a bad time, of not being fully trusted, with a loan in January 2023 to a Second club (Tenerife)to return the following year and continue fighting for the dream of being a leader in the club where he was born and of which he has been a follower since he was a child. In that fight to earn a place among the seniors, his previous coach had a lot to do with it, Quique Sánchez Flores, who promoted his career as a left-footed center back in defense of threelearning the trade from his idol Sergio Ramos, so that the new head of the bench, García Pimienta, although it took him a while to see him, is firmly convinced that he needs him on the grass, either as an improvised winger (two assists in the Metropolitano) or as a couple with Loic Badé. At 22 years old, Kike has played 50 games for Sevilla. His golden anniversary with the first team. Also He has made his debut with the Spanish under-21 team. Live a sweet moment. It is the year of his confirmation.

And his new coach, always valuing the work he did in the Sports City, has found it difficult to take the step of having the one from Morón as a starter. The specific weight they should have Nianzou or Marcaodue to the price paid at the time and his high salary, he began to weigh in the balance. The eternal Frenchman’s physical problems every time he chains two or three matches, linked to the Brazilian blunderswho started as a starter when he gained form due to his ball delivery, have ended up convincing the Catalan coach of the suitability of generating a link between Badé and Kike. May they be the owners of that line of four that a team that had grown in defensive security so much needs, despite what happened against the team. Atlético de Madrid on the last day.

It is the third season that Kike Salas It seems with the first team. He debuted with Julen Lopetegui. It was hand in hand with Jose Angel Carmona in a painful experience for the moment, although enriching when it comes to feeling and understanding what it means to carry the sevilla t-shirt in it Sánchez-Pizjuán. With the arrival of Sampaoli It was decided that the best thing would be for him to gain experience in Tenerife. His departure was also considered that following summer, with Mendilibar, who had strengthened Gudelj as a central defender. The Basque coach did not last long and Diego Alonso even less. The arrival of Quique opened the door for Kike Salas, who began to string together games and good performances as a freed center back in defense of three. He also acted as a winger, where García Pimienta now places him without hesitation.

50 million clause

Kike Salas’ highlights in these 50 games are several. He debuted in the Champions League on the day of Lopetegui’s goodbye to Sevilla after more than three years on the bench; scored his first goal in Bleated to rescue a very necessary point; marked on the Benito Villamarin to get his first goal in a derby; or gave two assists at the Metropolitano in his 50th game with the first team. The Sevillian defender has a contract until 2026 with those of Nervión, with a termination clause of precisely 50 million. His aspiration is to strengthen his leadership with a longer contract at the club of his life. He is taking the first steps towards it.