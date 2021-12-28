Albacete has closed its first signing of the winter market. This is Kike Márquez, a player from Extremadura to reinforce the white team that has gone to the Christmas break as provisional leader of his group in 1RFEF.

The player will play for Carlos Belmonte until June 2023 with the option of one more season.

With more than 260 matches played in the bronze category of Spanish football and two promotions achieved to the Second Division, the Andalusian footballer landed on La Mancha to give a quality leap to the team led by Rubén de la Barrier and get promotion to professional football.

Kike Márquez can act in any position of the attack and will participate in the first Albacete training session in 2022.