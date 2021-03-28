The statement of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Aleksey Reznikov on the eviction of Russians from Crimea was dictated by hysteria. This position was expressed by Roman Chegrinets, co-chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of the Crimean Region, reports RIA News…

“Another Kiev Russophobe knocks his feet and shakes his fists like a spoiled hysterical child. All their statements are dictated by anger and hysteria, since everyone in Ukraine has long understood that there will never be any return of the peninsula under Kiev’s control, ”he said.

On March 27, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Aleksey Reznikov said that Russia “brought” 500 thousand Russians to Crimea in order to “dilute” the local population. “They are not citizens of Ukraine, they came either voluntarily or by force, but they are, in fact, accomplices of this crime, which is being committed by official Russia, the official Kremlin,” he said.

In Crimea itself, it was previously indicated that “discussing the upcoming eviction of Russians from the peninsula, about which the Kiev authorities so dream, is like examining the invasion of reptilians on Khreshchatyk.”

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the countries of the European Union and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote and called the reunification of Crimea with mainland Russia an annexation. Moscow denies these accusations and insists that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.