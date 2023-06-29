Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Ukrainian forces are attempting to push south towards Melitopol. Developers of a computer game predict the possible course of the counter-offensive. What is shown looks plausible.

Cherson/Zaporischja – Will the counter-offensive come in Ukraine war step by step forward? According to their own statements, Ukrainian armed forces have managed to gain further ground on the Russian main line of defense in the south.

Ukraine counter-offensive: advance of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhia region

Specifically: The 47th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of Ukraine, called “Magura”, managed to achieve partial successes on the hard-fought front south of Zaporizhia. Defense installations had been taken and had penetrated “deep” into the enemy’s lines. This was announced by Brigade Sergeant Valery Markus on Wednesday (June 28) on Telegram.

The bad news for Moscow don’t tear off: While Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin with the consequences of the Prigozhin uprising is struggling and Russian troops in Bakhmut in the Donbass the encirclement threatens, Kiev’s armed forces could now start a groundbreaking breakthrough in the south as well. Apparently Ukrainian developers of a computer game have now outlined the course of a successful counter-offensive.

And: At first glance, what is shown looks mostly conclusive. According to their Twitter channel, the IT inventors have developed a “Ukrainian, charitable anti-stress game”. “Get revenge on Putin and other dictators,” they declare. The name of the game is therefore: “Kick the Pu.” It is obvious that the “Pu” should stand for Putin.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Is Berdyansk the target before Melitopol?

What course of the counter-offensive is predicted? As long as it’s successful. According to the computer animation, the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to drive a wedge between the various Russian armies working on behalf of the autocratic government of Russia contrary to international law in the Ukraine have penetrated. The 49th Russian Army operating west of the Dnipro and south of the Kakhovka reservoir would thus be cut off from supplies.

According to the animation, in the event of a successful counteroffensive, the Ukrainians will push the Russians back south toward Berdyansk, right on the Azov Sea, while widening the flanks of their wedge. The Russian troops would therefore be pushed east to Mariupol, which according to maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the US think tank AEI’s Critical Threats Project is said to be only weakly fortified. In the west, the remaining Russians are literally pushed to Melitopol, the “nest of resistance” par excellence.

Including bomb attacks against collaborators. “Melitopol is turning into the terrorist capital of Novorossiya,” said Vladimir Rogov, the representative of the administration installed by the Kremlin, in early April New Zurich newspaper (NZZ). Exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov also described partisans who would harass the Russian troops around the city. Ian Matveev, a Russian military analyst, said according to the Swiss daily View Melitopol as one of the main goals. And the American business magazine forbes wrote: “The liberation of Melitopol after more than a year of Russian occupation would cut the Russian army in two in southern Ukraine – and could eventually lay the groundwork for an operation aimed at driving the Russians out of Crimea.”

The liberation of Melitopol after more than a year of Russian occupation would cut the Russian army in southern Ukraine in two.

Striking: The wedge shown lies exactly between Robotyne south of Orikhiw and – about 90 kilometers east – the village of Makarivka in the Donzek Oblast, where both sides had fought fierce battles in the past few days, according to Twitter videos. And where, according to the ISW, the Ukrainians recently intensified their attacks after penetrating three kilometers behind Russian lines at Robotyne. But: The animation is very, very ambitious as a result. The Ukrainians took over the cities of Melitopol (around 155,000 inhabitants), Berdyansk (around 113,000 inhabitants) and the badly damaged Mariupol (formerly 440,000 inhabitants) at the same time. Realistic?

Ukraine Counteroffensive: Would the Russians really give up Zaporizhia NPP?

The Russians are therefore relocating their remaining troops from the allegedly mined Zaporizhia nuclear power plant near Enerhodar to the Ukrainian line of attack between the Kakhovka reservoir and Melitopol, so that Ukrainian special forces can advance across the Dnipro and capture the nuclear power plant. Eventually, the Russians would gradually be pushed out to the Crimea, and the south would be liberated from the occupiers. A wishful thinking?

Ukraine counter-offensive: 49th Russian army should probably be cut off in the south

At least one scenario seems realistic: namely, that the 49th Army described is to be cut off between Dnipro, Melitopol and the Sea of ​​Azov, leaving only Crimea as a place of retreat – within range of the Himar missiles. Significantly, according to Russian military bloggers, Ukrainian soldiers took speedboats to the east bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast earlier this week to set up a beachhead. Whether the counter-offensive will ultimately be successful, as in the computer game, will only be seen in the coming weeks, probably months. (pm)