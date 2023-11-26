Home page politics

In thousands of cases, Ukrainian children were separated from their parents during the war – their repatriation is difficult.

Kiev – When Olha Lopatkina talks about the time she was separated from her adopted children, her voice always falters. Shortly before the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, the now 42-year-old sent six of her nine children between the ages of seven and 17 from the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar to a recovery camp near Mariupol on the Sea of ​​Azov. Then came the war in Ukraine – and the front separated mother and children. Vuhledar remained under the control of the Ukrainian army, Mariupol fell under Russian occupation. Lopatkina did not see her children for almost five months.

Today, Lopatkina knows: After their invasion of Mariupol, Russian occupation officials, with the help of the army, abducted her children along with other minors to occupied Donetsk. There they were housed in a clinic for tuberculosis patients. “The conditions were terrible,” she says. The food was sometimes so bad that the children had to steal food at night. And it is a miracle that no one has been infected with tuberculosis.

Children abducted to Russia: Serious allegations against Putin in the Ukraine war

Negotiations between the foster mother, who had since fled to the EU, and local occupation officials to return her children from Donetsk took several months. According to Lopatkina’s account, the occupiers’ local “children’s representative” in particular vehemently opposed the repatriation. It was only in June 2022 – when the official went away for a short time – that other officials agreed to the release. With the help of a Ukrainian aid organization and a local helper, the children were finally picked up in Donetsk. In Berlin they were reunited with their foster mother. Today the family lives in France.

The photo, edited by Olha Lopatkina (Mr), shows her with her husband Denys (Ml) and their biological and adopted children in their home in 2019. © Lopatkina/dpa

Human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch have repeatedly complained about the abduction of Ukrainian minors into Russian territory. Some of them were orphans, and some of them were parents who, according to the Ukrainian children’s rights representative Darja Herassymchuk, were persuaded by the Russians to send their children to a holiday camp in Russia. The minors are said not to have returned afterwards.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide against Ukraine through the “mass abduction and abduction” of children at the UN general debate in New York. The International Criminal Court based in The Hague has issued arrest warrants against Vladimir Putin and his children’s representative Maria Lwowa-Belova. Russia emphasizes that they are only being protected from the violence in the war zone.

Lopatkina’s example remains a rare success story. Since the start of the war, by October the Ukrainian government had identified almost 20,000 children who had been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied areas. The number of unreported cases is estimated to be significantly higher. Only 386 children were brought back. (Andrej Schenk)