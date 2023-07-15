Home page politics

Ukraine is not allowed to use Western weapons on Russian territory. The Ukrainian commander-in-chief explains his frustration and why exactly these attacks are necessary.

Kiev – The Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Ukraine war is in full swing – and has already brought some partial successes. Nonetheless, the West expected faster progress and is therefore less impressed. According to the Ukrainian chief of staff, Valeriy Saluschnyj, the West is partly to blame for this, because the Ukraine could not succeed against the opponent, who often considered it, because of rules, delayed arms deliveries and restrictions.

Military resources: Western weapons must not be used on Russian soil

For the implementation and success of a counter-offensive, military resources are needed, which are still lacking, Zalushnyj told the US newspaper Washington Post. According to Western officials, Ukraine would have enough to reclaim its territory and defeat Russia. But there is a lack of fighter jets to minimize Ukrainian losses. Western military would never fight like this, said the Ukrainian general. But his army was forced to do so.

Fearing an escalation of the war with Russia, the West has provided long-range missiles and other resources only under certain conditions: they may not be used for attacks on Russian soil. “Why do I have to ask someone for permission to do something on enemy territory to save my people?” Zalushny shared his frustration with this attitude.

“Possible and necessary”: Attacks on Russia important for counter-offensive

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military used homemade weapons to launch attacks across the border, which Kiev does not officially recognize as its own. “This is our problem and it is up to us to decide how to kill this enemy. It is possible and necessary to kill in a war on its territory. If our partners are afraid to use their weapons, we will kill with our own. But only as much as necessary.”

The daily losses, regardless of whether they are soldiers or civilians, do not leave him indifferent. Therefore, an offensive across the borders is essential for the progress of the reconquest of the territory. “For some reason I’m supposed to think I’m not allowed to do anything there. Why? Because Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons? It doesn’t matter to the dying children,” says Zalushnyj.

Crimea: General wants to recapture peninsula annexed from Russia

The reluctance of the western allies would not deter the supreme commander from recapturing the Crimean peninsula illegally annexed by Russia. This is despite Western concerns about Putin’s reaction if the project succeeds. As soon as I have the means, I will do something. I don’t care – nobody will stop me,” said Zalushny.

He also complained about the military dependency on the provision of ammunition – and the difficulties involved in providing it. Because the Ukrainian military is dependent on it in order to suffer fewer casualties, according to the commander. Zalushnyj’s considerations go beyond the counter-offensive. The restrictions imposed by the West would show that Ukraine would have to produce its own defense weapons in the future: to maintain security and deter potential new adversaries. (hk)