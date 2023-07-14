Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

New estimates show that Ukrainian artillery uses vast amounts of ammunition every day. The EU cannot keep up with production. That should change.

According to current estimates, Ukraine and Russia are firing tens of thousands of ammunition every day. The high consumption of ammunition now requires higher production abroad, because many supporters can no longer keep up with the needs of the Ukrainian army. The country is currently in the counter-offensive and thus one of the most important phases in the fight against Russia.

According to the senior editor of the Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP), it was estimated earlier this year that Ukraine fires as many 155mm artillery shells in five days as the US produces in a month. But that’s still a low estimate, the expert told the US newspaper Newsweek continue with

Material battle Ukraine war: Kiev’s artillery destroys ammunition every minute

Artillery caused around 80 percent of the deaths on both sides, making it the most dangerous weapon in the Ukraine war. Russia fires at least four times as many artillery shells as Ukraine, the expert said. “That is significant. 20,000 rounds a day for Russia is a low estimate, as is 5,000 rounds a day for Ukraine.”

A Ukrainian soldier fires ammunition from a D-30 howitzer at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut. © Libkos/dpa

It becomes clear how many 5,000 rounds a day really are when you consider, for example, the arms deliveries from Germany to the Ukraine to date. In a current list The federal government lists all previously delivered military support services specifically for artillery (as of July 12):

Delivered military support services for artillery of Ukraine:

27,230 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition

1,184 rounds of 155 mm smoke ammunition

155 mm precision ammunition

5 multiple rocket launchers MARS II with ammunition (German part in the joint project of the USA and Great Britain)

MARS II multiple rocket launcher ammunition

14 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 (German part in the joint project with the Netherlands)

20 70mm rocket launchers on pick-up trucks with rockets

Artillery detection radar COBRA

Ukraine fires thousands of ammunition every day – EU cannot keep up with production

Germany has so far delivered 27,230 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition to the Ukraine alone. That’s 3,230 shots more than last week’s report. But the deliveries from Germany and the EU are not enough, especially not since June’s counter-offensive by Ukraine. Kiev has been asking the EU for weeks to supply more 155 mm caliber artillery ammunition. In the meantime, there is a “shortage of defense products, in particular ground-to-ground and artillery ammunition, missiles and their components” in the EU report of the European Parliament.

Artillery ammunition of the Ukrainian army. © Roman Chop/dpa

In order to combat the lack of ammunition and to be able to better support Ukraine in its counter-offensive, the parliament approved an act on the promotion of ammunition production (ASAP). Measures agreed include funding of EUR 500 million to increase EU production capacity and fill shortages in order to support Ukraine. It must now also be approved by the Council in order to enter into force.

Ammunition deliveries for the Ukraine war: The USA must also increase production significantly

And how is it in the US? The USA is the only country that sends more weapons and money to Ukraine than Germany, including recently the very controversial cluster munitions. But even in the USA, people are aware of their own capacity limits.

As a spokesman for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Newsweek, US ammunition supplies are “not unlimited.” With the counter-offensive that has been running since June, Ukraine has also significantly increased the number of military operations. Austin is currently satisfied with the readiness of 155 mm ammunition, at least in the USA. “We have been working urgently to ramp up production of 155mm ammunition and are on track to roughly quadruple production by the end of next year,” the spokesman continued. (nz)