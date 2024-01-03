N-TV: Ukrainians rated the attacks on Kyiv as the worst in a long time

The mood of Kyiv residents was undermined after attacks on the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian capital. To this conclusion came Correspondent of the German TV channel N-TV Gordian Fritz.

“I talked to the people of Kiev. They said these were the worst hits the city had seen in a long time. This affects morale, the mood of people,” he said. At the same time, the reporter admitted that military enterprises and weapons depots had come under fire.

On January 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a group strike on enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC) of Ukraine in Kyiv and its suburbs. The strike was carried out by long-range precision weapons and drones. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky later said that more than 500 missiles and drones were fired across the country in five days.

One of the targets was a workshop engaged in the development and modernization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Igor Lutsenko, currently a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), clarified that the material damage from the arrival of the missile has not yet been calculated.

It also became known that the M-Tas factory, whose military uniform is worn by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, was damaged during a Russian missile attack. In addition to clothing, the company produces tactical equipment, shoes and other accessories.