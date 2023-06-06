Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi in Kiev. The Pope’s envoy spoke with the Ukrainian war leader who later said he had urged the Holy See to help implement a Ukrainian peace plan. “We discussed the situation in Ukraine and humanitarian cooperation within the framework of the Ukrainian Peace Formula,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram. “Only joint efforts, diplomatic isolation and pressure on Russia can influence the aggressor and bring about a just peace on Ukrainian soil,” Zelensky wrote.



01:47