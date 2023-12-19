Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has welcomed the twelfth EU sanctions package against Russia. He would like to thank the European partners for this measure, said Zelensky in his evening speech on Monday. The 27 member states had previously decided, among other things, that Russian diamonds and diamond jewelry would no longer be allowed to be imported into the European Union in the future.

Around 22 months after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the new EU sanctions package also plans to tighten the price cap for Russian oil exports to third countries, which has recently had little effect. There are also trade restrictions for other goods. “All of this will really help reduce the economic basis of the war,” Zelensky said.

In addition to the economic punitive measures, according to the EU, sanctions are planned against more than 140 other people and organizations, including the son of the former Kremlin chief Dmitry Medvedev, Ilya Medvedev. Three months before the planned presidential election, in which Vladimir Putin is expected to be confirmed in office for the fifth time, members of Russia's Central Election Commission are also on the sanctions list.

Washington: Have funds for another military aid package for Kiev

The US government says it still has funds for another military aid package for Ukraine this year. “But once this is done (…) Congress must act immediately,” said National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby. Kirby did not give an exact figure as to how much money is still available for military support for Ukraine.







The USA is considered Ukraine's most important ally in the fight against the Russian invasion. Since the war began in February 2022, the United States, under the leadership of Democratic President Joe Biden, has provided or pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Kiev. The release of further funds is currently blocked by a dispute in the US Parliament between Republicans and Democrats.

Polish transport companies resumed their blockade of the Dorohusk crossing on the border with Ukraine, which was broken off a week ago. On the Polish side of the border, 1,800 trucks are currently queued up in a 48-kilometer-long queue, a spokeswoman for the local police told the PAP news agency. Polish hauliers are protesting against cheaper competition from Ukraine, which they blame for the slump in their business.

After criticizing the war: Author Akunin listed as a “terrorist” in Russia

After his criticism of the war against Ukraine, the well-known writer Boris Akunin was listed as a “terrorist” and “extremist” in Russia. The Russian financial supervisory authority Rosfinmonitoring now lists Akunin, who has been living abroad for years, in a corresponding directory.







Akunin, who was born in 1956 in Georgia, which was then part of the Soviet Union, and whose real name is Grigori Chkhartishvili, is best known for crime novels. In Germany his works have been published by Aufbau Verlag. “Take care of yourself and don’t get lost if you are in Russia. And if you have left the country but are having a hard time abroad and are thinking about returning: don't come back,” Akunin addressed other critics. “The night will become blacker and blacker. But after that it will still be dawn.”