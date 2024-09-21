Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine was occupied by Russia. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sibiga warned on Saturday (21) that, according to intelligence reports, Russia is preparing to attack nuclear facilities in order to further restrict electricity generation in Ukraine before winter (in the Northern Hemisphere).

In particular, the attacks could affect “open distribution systems at nuclear power plants and transmission substations, crucial for the safe operation of nuclear energy,” he warned in a post on the X social network.

“Damage to these facilities poses a high risk of a nuclear incident with global consequences,” he stressed.

Sibiga noted that Kiev informed Ukraine’s allies, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Referring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Moscow’s forces, Sibiga stressed that “Russia is the only country in Europe that has taken control of a nuclear power plant and is blackmailing the world with it.”

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power system have forced Ukrainian authorities to implement systematic power outages throughout the summer and there are fears that the situation could become even more serious in winter.