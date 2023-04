UN Security Council meeting on March 31, 2023: Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the collegiate. | Photo: UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, insisted that the members of the UN Security Council do not allow Russia to abuse its temporary presidency in the body, a post it assumes this Saturday. “The Russian presidency of the UN Security Council is a slap in the face to the international community. I urge the current members of the UN Security Council to stop any Russian attempts to abuse their presidency,” he wrote on Twitter. The chancellor added the hashtags “BadRussianJoke” and “InsecurityCouncil” to your message.

Kuleba has already declared, in reference to Ukraine’s allegation that Moscow illegally inherited the seat of the Soviet Union and the recent International Criminal Court ruling against Russian President Vladimir Putin, that “Russia has usurped a seat, is waging a colonial war and its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for child abduction”.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics on Twitter described Russia’s temporary presidency of the United Nations Security Council as “immoral and deplorable” for having started a war of aggression against Ukraine. “But this will not stop us from working to hold war criminals in Moscow accountable and continuing to add support to Ukraine,” he analyzed.