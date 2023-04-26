Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has called for further tightening of sanctions against Moscow after new Russian attacks on civilian targets. “A local history museum and surrounding houses became the target of the terrorists,” he said in his evening video address on Tuesday. Two people were killed and ten injured in a rocket attack on the city of Kupyansk in northeastern Ukraine earlier this morning. An international group of experts has drawn up a document aimed at tightening sanctions against Russia, Zelensky said.

“This sanctions document will be on the desks of all the major leaders in the world – political, public and business,” the President said. The sanctions are aimed at the Russian oil and gas sector, but also at the nuclear industry and also hit those who help Russia to circumvent the existing sanctions.

Demands: lower oil price cap, embargo on metals

Zelenskyy referred to the “Action Plan 2.0” presented by the head of his presidential office on Tuesday. Above all, it calls for a reduction in the maximum price for the purchase of Russian oil of the Urals brand from 60 to 45 US dollars (the equivalent of around 41 euros) per barrel.

According to estimates from Kiev, the Russian production costs are currently around 30 US dollars. Urals oil traded above $60 in Moscow on Tuesday. Russia had declared that it did not want to sell below the market price. In addition, import taxes for Russian oil and natural gas are to be introduced by the states of the western sanctions coalition. The proceeds are intended to help finance the planned post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. In addition, an embargo on Russian metals and diamonds is to be imposed.







Ukraine also criticizes the fact that semiconductors important for Russia’s defense industry continue to reach the neighboring country via third countries. Exports to China alone more than doubled in 2022. Kiev is therefore demanding punitive measures against companies that circumvent export bans.

Ukraine wants to completely rebuild six places destroyed by war

However, the Ukrainian government also presented its own development plans. In a pilot project, six villages destroyed in the war are to be restored according to the latest technical and ecological standards. Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal announced at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that they would be rebuilt “better than before”. Among the settlements is the Kiev suburb of Borodyanka, temporarily occupied by Russian troops, whose ruins have become a symbol of Russia’s destructive war of aggression against Ukraine.