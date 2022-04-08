The trip of the President of the European Commission and the High Representative Borrell: “The unthinkable has happened to Bucha, humanity has been shattered”

“My message is very clear: Ukraine is part of the European family.” Thus Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, at the end of the expected face to face with the Ukrainian president Zelensky in Kiev. The president then showed President Zelensky a folder in which she, she explained, “is the questionnaire for joining the Union, which will have to be filled out. Then the recommendation will have to be made to the EU Council. If we work together it could even be a matter of weeks, ”von der Leyen announced. She that she has returned to attack Putin: “We are organizing ourselves to make the Russian president pay a very dear price”. «I am convinced that Ukraine will win this war», continued the president, «that freedom and democracy will win. We will work together with Ukraine to rebuild it, with investments and reforms. And all this will form Ukraine’s path towards the EU ».

Finally, the affectionate promise to Zelensky: “I promise you dear Volodymyr that we will take great care of the Ukrainian refugees in Europe, they deserve nothing less”. After the president, High Representative Borrell took the floor: «President, you have had a lot of applause but you need weapons, and” we will do everything to get you the weapons to win this war “.

The visit to Bucha

“We came to Kiev to tell you that the European Union is on your side”: this is how Ursula von der Leyen made her debut in the first press point on the sidelines of her mission to Ukraine. Mission started from Bucha. “Here the unthinkable happened,” she had declared in reference to the massacres in the town. “We have seen the cruel face of Putin’s army, the recklessness and ruthlessness of those who occupied the city. Here in Bucha we have seen humanity fall apart. The whole world is with Bucha today ».

Together with her, the High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell. “Those responsible will have to go to justice,” added von der Leyen, who addressed the military and the inhabitants of the town: “Your battle is ours.”

“We saw heartbreaking images in Bucha,” Borrell echoed. “War crimes in Russia committed in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated and prosecuted.” “I will launch a project worth 7.5 million euros to support the collection of data on missing persons,” she announced. “Our EU civilian advisory mission in Ukraine will support the Ukrainian Attorney General by providing training and equipment to support investigations and evidence gathering,” the EU chief of diplomacy promised.