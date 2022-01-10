Ukraine, unlike Kazakhstan, has a strong opposition, a developed civil society, and is also carrying out reforms aimed at democratizing the country. Olga Stefanishina, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, stated this, reports “Ukrinform”…

The politician urged not to compare what is happening in Kiev and Nur-Sultan, stressing that her country is not part of the post-Soviet structures and organizations that allow Moscow to carry out “military intervention” and “seizure of critical infrastructure.”

“Ukraine is not Kazakhstan, of course. In fact, Ukraine’s best response is to develop internal resilience through transformation, ”said Stefanishina. She added that over the past years, a “strong international unity” has developed around Ukraine, which will allow it to rebuff in case of attempts to interfere in internal affairs.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to the rapid rise in gas engine fuel prices. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

By Wednesday, January 5, rallies in Kazakhstan escalated into riots. In Alma-Ata, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. An army was sent to suppress the protests. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the CSTO with a request to send troops to defend the country from armed bands.

At the organization’s online summit, which took place on January 10, the politician called the incident an attempt at a coup d’état, inspired from the outside. Other leaders of the CSTO states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, agreed with this position.