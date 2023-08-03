Kiev under attack again, Russian bombs on Ukrainian ports

Kiev under attack again: in the night between Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 August, in fact, the Ukrainian capital was attacked by numerous Russian drones which, according to the Ukrainian military leaders, were shot down by the air defences.

The alarm was triggered around 1 (Italian midnight) and lasted about three hours during which numerous explosions were heard.

Meanwhile, according to reports Rbc-UkraineRussian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykivka districts of eastern Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk district, damaging private homes, power lines and transportation lines.

“In the first, they targeted the Chervonohryhorivka community twice. They used heavy artillery. They fired more than a dozen shells,” said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Ukrainian military in the area.

The latter added that the Russian army had “bombed an educational institution in the Pokrovska community of the Synelnykivska district, partially destroying it. Fortunately, local residents were not injured”.

Meanwhile, yesterday morning, Wednesday 2 August, several Russian drones hit Ukrainian port sites on the Danube, thus increasing concern for global food security.

Russian President Vlamir Putin spoke to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone, refusing to re-sign the agreement with Kiev brokered by Ankara and the UN, which for a year had allowed the export of Ukrainian wheat through the Black Sea.