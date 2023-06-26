Intense fighting in Kherson area. The Ukrainians crossed the Dnipro river arriving on the left bank close to the Antonovsky bridge, in the area occupied by the Russians. They are covered by artillery fire and electronic blackout systems that prevent drones from flying and sending coordinates to the howitzers to hit them accurately. Judging by the videos circulating on the chats of military bloggers, they are putting Putin’s armed forces in a lot of trouble. Read updates on the conflict



02:41