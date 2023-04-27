War in Ukraine: “Drone that fell near Moscow was meant to kill Putin”

Kiev tried to kill Vladimir Putin: this is the sensational revelation made by Bildaccording to which the failed attack was carried out by the Ukrainian secret services last Sunday April 23 and would have been kept secret by the Russian authorities.

On the afternoon of April 23, in fact, according to what the German newspaper claims, a UJ-22 drone with a range of up to 800 km and carrying “30 blocks of C4 explosives, for a total weight of 17 kg”.

The drone should have crashed in the industrial park of Rudnevo, near Moscow, where the Russian president should have visited.

However, the drone crashed about 20 kilometers earlier, in a wooded area near Noginsk, while it is not clear whether Vladimir Putin’s visit ever actually took place.

In support of the thesis of the attack, the Bild quotes Ukrainian activist Yuri Romanenko “who is said to have close ties to the secret services of Kiev”, who said on social media that “last week our secret service agents received information about Putin’s trip to the industrial park of Rudnevo. As a result, our kamikaze drone took off, went through all the air defenses of the Russian Federation and crashed not far from the industrial park.