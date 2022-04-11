Russia-Ukraine war: lethal offensive in Donbass has begun

There Russia began the final offensive in the eastern Donbass region. He states it Vadym Denysenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Minister. “The Russians are building up their forces. Yes, there are not yet the great battles that have been talked about so much in recent days. But in general we could say that the offensive has already begun.” Denysenko confirmed that the bombing of Kharkivthe second largest city in Ukraine, continued into the night.

Russia would target the city of Izium, then Dnipro, considered a “strategic target”. Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Russian republic of Chechnya and commander of the Chechen militias engaged in the war in Ukraine: “There will be an offensive. Not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities and villages. First we will completely liberate Luhansk and Donetsk, and then we will take Kiev and all the others. city ​​”confirmed this in a video posted on its Telegram channel. MariupolInstead, it is now divided into two parts: the Ukrainian fighters, about 3,000, are located in the main port to the southwest and the Azovstal steel plant to the east. British intelligence suspects a possible use of phosphorus ammunition should the intensity of the fight increase.

The night attack also continued in other Ukrainian cities, from Kiev to Odessa, Dnipro and Lviv. The Deputy Prime Minister Iryna VereshchukAlarmed, she said: “Often the decision to evacuate is postponed, it is thought that in a while the war will end. Unfortunately I must say that it will not. We must be resilient and very responsible towards ourselves and our families. If it is possible to evacuatethen please evacuate. “

Volodymyr Zelenskywith the arrival of a new phase of the offensive, reaffirmed the need for weapons: “I have 100% confidence in the Ukrainian armed forces but I have no confidence that we will receive what we need.” Meanwhile, investigations continue to verify the war crimes committed from 24 February until today.

