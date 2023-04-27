A peace mission to Kiev directly from Puglia: the bas-relief with St. Michael the Archangel delivered





Yesterday, April 26, 2023, in the Greek Catholic Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, it was consecrated the bas-relief of St. Michael the Archangel brought to Kiev as a gift of prayer and messenger of peace by the “Neverland” Association. To deliver the archBishop of Tarentum, Monsignor Filippo Santorowho arrived in Kiev together with a Apulian delegation precisely to bring the bas-relief by the Apulian sculptor Cosimo Giuliano to the cathedral of the Ukrainian capital. A bas-relief that portrays St. Michael the Archangel: “He has the sword to free from the evil of war and the scales so that he can arrive at a just peace”.

The work was delivered during a solemn ceremony, in the presence, among others, of Auxiliary Patriarch Yosyf Milyan, the Italian ambassador in Kiev Pierfrancesco Zazo and Franco Giuliano, journalist and President of Neverland. Here are the statements from Bishop Santoro: “We have experienced a true mission of peace with the Greek Catholic Auxiliary Bishop and with the ambassador in Ukraine and above all with the Ukrainian people. We have given our time and risked on this journey against the tide – he declared – but the risk is beautiful (as he mentions Plato) when we can give a message of peace. The delivery of the bas-relief was a human and divine liturgy of rare value, the pain of this people was present and the Archangel Michael well communicated the desire for a just peace. Our united and grateful delegation lived in the name of all of you a moment of great emotion and commitment to the cause of peace “, he concluded.

The next peace mission of the Association after this one in Kiev will now be in Moscow.

