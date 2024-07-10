Kiev, children with cancer forced to go abroad for treatment

There war in Ukraine continues unabated and the terrible attack of July 8th, with the bombing of a pediatric hospital with children suffering from cancer undergoing treatment, is also having consequences at an international level. At the summit Born underway in Washington, several countries including Italy, have committed to providing air defenses to Zelenskyjust to try to defend civilians from the Russian attacks. Children were also found under the rubble of the Okhmatdyt hospital and those who survived are even more in shock. The sick children – reports Il Corriere della Sera – were directed to the local Institute for cancer treatment. “But that’s not the same thing of the Okhmatdytwho was famous throughout the world for specializing with children. Maybe we will find a place in a hospital abroad“, says the mother of a little girl in treatment.

Their stories tell of dashed hopesnon-resolving operations, waiting, unspeakable suffering. Oxana is 39 years old and explains about her little Nikita: for seven months she has had a bone cancer. “The explosion – the woman tells Il Corriere – she shook her more than the child. He cried a little, now he is calm. She instead has as if forgotten that she had accepted the situation, since yesterday she has started talking no longer about sleeping pills and sedatives, but rather about curative chemo. We don’t know if it’s better to leave her in her illusions or not.“, says psychologist Julia Tkachenkowhich has been mobilized full-time for two days to deal with the emergency.