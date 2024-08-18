Serhiy Popko, head of the Ukrainian capital’s military administration, says the missiles were shot down outside the city

Russia carried out its 3rd ballistic missile attack on Kiev this month on Sunday (18.Aug.2024). In post node TelegramSerhiy Popko, head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, said that there was a gap of 6 days between the 3 attacks.

“Once again, the forces and means of our anti-aircraft defense did not allow the enemy to complete his objective and reach Kiev.. According to preliminary data, the ballistic missiles were shot down on approach to the capital”, he declared. “All enemy drones were destroyed outside the city”, he added.

Kiev region governor Ruslan Kravchenko said in a statement cited by the agency Reutersthat two private homes were destroyed and another 16 were damaged by falling debris.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Telegram that more than 40 missiles, 750 guided aerial bombs and 200 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were launched by the Russians on Ukrainian cities in the last week.

“Russia always knows where to strike with its missiles and bombs, and this is deliberate and purposeful terror.”, he declared.

On Monday (12.Aug), Zelensky stated that he would be “just destroy the Russian terrorists where they are, where they launch their attacks from”. According to the Ukrainian leader, the action could be useful “to bring peace closer”.

The President of Ukraine spoke about the country’s offensive on Russia’s Kursk region.

“We see how Russia really moves in times of [Vladimir] Putin [presidente da Rússia]: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk disaster – the symbolic beginning of his rule; and now we can see what the end is for him. And it is also Kursk. The disaster of his war. This always happens to those who despise people and any rules. Russia brought war to others, and now it is coming home.”, Zelensky said.