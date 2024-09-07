The officials did not provide details on how many weapons were delivered or when the transfers might have occurred, but they confirmed the findings of U.S. intelligence.

The White House declined to confirm the arms transfer but reiterated its concern that Iran was deepening its support for Russia.

The White House had warned Iran months ago against transferring ballistic missiles to Russia.

“Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and lead to the deaths of more Ukrainian civilians,” National Security Council spokesman Sean Savitt said in a statement. “This partnership threatens European security and demonstrates how Iran’s destabilizing influence extends far beyond the Middle East.”

Ukraine expresses concern

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it was deeply concerned by media reports of a possible imminent transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

The ministry added in a statement sent to reporters via email that the strengthening of military cooperation between Iran and Russia poses a threat to Ukraine, Europe and the Middle East, calling on the international community to increase pressure on the two countries.

CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources, that Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Reuters reported in August that Russia was expecting to receive a shipment soon of hundreds of Fateh-360 short-range ballistic missiles from Tehran, and that dozens of Russian servicemen were being trained in Iran on the satellite-guided weapons for use in the Ukraine war.

Iran, as it has with previous US intelligence findings, has denied supplying Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine.

According to a statement issued by the Iranian mission to the United Nations, “Iran considers the provision of military assistance to both sides of the conflict, which leads to increased human losses, destruction of infrastructure and deviates from the ceasefire negotiations, to be inhumane. Therefore, Iran not only refrains from engaging in such actions, but also calls on other countries to stop supplying weapons to both sides of the conflict.”