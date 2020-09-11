The Ministry of Emergency Conditions of the LPR reported that Ukraine stopped the provision of water to the self-proclaimed republic from the Western filtering station. Writes about it RIA News…

On the territory managed by Kiev, there are two sources of water provide for the LPR – the Petrovskaya pumping station and the Western filtering station, the remainder of the water goes autonomously.

It’s reported that because of the energy outage of a number of pumping stations, the provision of water from the territory of Ukraine was stopped. In some settlements of the LPR, in reference to this, the water provide is diminished.

“The shortage of water provide to the above-mentioned settlements will probably be not more than 70%,” the Ministry of Emergency Conditions defined.

Earlier, the delegate of Ukraine within the contact group Vitold Fokin predicted an environmental catastrophe within the area. In his opinion, flooded mines pose a selected hazard.