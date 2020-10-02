Ukraine is ready to provide military and humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan against the background of the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party Lyudmila Marchenko told about this.

According to her, if “the issue becomes acute,” Kiev will not pass by. The People’s Deputy assured that the Ukrainian authorities are already providing support to Baku in the legal field and in the field of resources, preparing humanitarian aid.

“Ukraine is ready to support Azerbaijan today at different platforms. This is both military and humanitarian support for everything that will be needed in the future. This is a military situation, ”she said on the air of Ukraine 24.

Military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh resumed on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed each other for the start of the shelling. At the same time, Yerevan announced the support of Baku from the Turkish military. According to Yerevan, a Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft.

Ankara and Baku denied these data. At the same time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the calls for peace in the region unacceptable and called on Armenia to “end the occupation” of Karabakh.

Russia, the United States, France and the UN noted that the settlement should be political and called on the parties to immediately cease fire.

On October 1, it became known that Syrian militants arrived in Baku via Turkey.