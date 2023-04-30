Attack on Saturday hit fuel depots in the port of Sevastopol, used by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The Ukrainian Defense Minister says he is ready to try to reconquer territories occupied by Russia. The Southern Command of the Ukrainian Army said this Sunday (30/04) that the explosion that took place on Saturday in the port of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, is part of the “preparations ” for a counter-offensive by Kiev military forces during the European spring against Russian forces.

“This work is part of the preparations for the full-scale offensive that everyone is waiting for,” said Southern Command spokeswoman Natalya Humenyuk, quoted by Ukrainian media. Kiev said Saturday morning’s explosion destroyed 10 tanks containing 40,000 tonnes of fuel destined for Russia’s Black Sea fleet, and no one was injured.

Humenyuk said that the attack on the port would have made the pro-Russian authorities of the occupied peninsula feel that “the threat is real”, and that relatives of the military deployed there would have been evacuated from Crimea.

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said the attack was triggered by the impact of a drone and damaged fuel in four tanks, but did not affect the fuel supply to the city, annexed by Russia in 2014, like the rest of the peninsula. of the Black Sea.

He also stated that the event did not pose a danger to civilian infrastructure in the region. In recent months, Russian authorities have reported numerous Ukrainian attacks on the peninsula, mostly with assault drones.

The attack came a day after a series of Russian bombings of civilian targets in Ukrainian cities that left at least 25 people dead.

spring offensive

Also on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said they were ready to launch a spring offensive against Russian forces.

“Preparations are coming to an end,” said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov about the attack the country wants to launch to regain Russian-occupied territories in the east and south.

“The equipment was promised, prepared and partially delivered. In a broad sense, we are ready”, he said at a press conference, concluding: “When God wants, [quando houver] the time and decision of the commanders, we will do it”.

However, Reznikov added that the powerful Abrams tanks promised by the United States “will not arrive in time to participate in this counter-offensive”, as their delivery to Ukraine is not expected until the end of 2023.

bl (Lusa, dpa)